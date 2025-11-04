Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TTD Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $695,495, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $581,818.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $90.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $90.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $2.2 $1.8 $2.2 $90.00 $149.8K 422 681 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $31.9 $29.05 $29.05 $22.50 $145.2K 94 50 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $10.0 $9.2 $9.86 $39.00 $98.6K 38 100 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.45 $10.3 $10.3 $55.00 $95.7K 6.5K 93 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $11.75 $11.7 $11.75 $55.00 $72.8K 617 62

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,806,210, the price of TTD is down by -1.47%, reaching $48.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $53.0.

