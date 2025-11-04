10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SUIG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $5.00 $38.1K 7.1K 2.6K GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $90.0K 10.1K 2.5K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $55.00 $32.8K 30.6K 1.3K JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $310.00 $48.0K 1.9K 1.1K COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $310.00 $188.0K 1.1K 759 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $32.00 $31.3K 37.0K 599 FOUR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $45.00 $113.5K 4.6K 341 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $75.00 $373.1K 1.1K 185 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $90.00 $410.7K 9.6K 131 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $600.00 $41.4K 125 66

• Regarding SUIG (NASDAQ:SUIG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 694 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 7108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 10107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 30605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 73 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.0K, with a price of $3772.0 per contract. There were 1199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 226 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $626.0 per contract. There were 37089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOUR (NYSE:FOUR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.5K, with a price of $2271.0 per contract. There were 4608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1166 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $373.1K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 773 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $410.7K, with a price of $7750.0 per contract. There were 9603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 409 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $2960.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

