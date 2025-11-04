Looking At Rigetti Computing's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rigetti Computing. Our analysis of options history for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $892,396, and 15 were calls, valued at $845,516.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.5 and $85.0 for Rigetti Computing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rigetti Computing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rigetti Computing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.5 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.05 $4.9 $4.9 $35.00 $188.1K 1.1K 420 RGTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $29.85 $28.3 $28.3 $65.00 $113.2K 101 40 RGTI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.5 $4.3 $4.41 $45.00 $110.2K 1.5K 404 RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.99 $2.83 $2.83 $35.00 $96.7K 5.2K 1.0K RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.2 $8.95 $9.2 $38.00 $91.9K 177 100

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rigetti Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Rigetti Computing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,746,468, the price of RGTI is down -2.36% at $38.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rigetti Computing

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $42. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rigetti Computing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.