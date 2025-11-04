A Closer Look at Celsius Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $187,650, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $376,968.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $57.5 and $70.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celsius Holdings options trades today is 1421.25 with a total volume of 1,930.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celsius Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $57.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.45 $15.0 $15.0 $62.50 $120.0K 21 81 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.4 $60.00 $88.0K 419 200 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.7 $8.5 $8.65 $60.00 $86.9K 1.9K 100 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $8.25 $7.95 $8.25 $57.50 $67.6K 804 98 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.15 $2.62 $2.95 $62.50 $48.5K 3.1K 165

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. The firm now owns three energy drink brands: Celsius, Alani Nu, and Rockstar Energy. It dedicates its efforts to product innovation and marketing while outsourcing manufacturing and packaging to third-party co-packers and distribution to PepsiCo. The firm issued convertible preferred shares following PepsiCo's investments in 2022 and 2025, giving the latter an 11% stake in Celsius.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,224,176, with CELH's price down by -1.89%, positioned at $58.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $68.33.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.