Centrus Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Centrus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $304,098, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $822,786.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $420.0 for Centrus Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Centrus Energy stands at 172.0, with a total volume reaching 429.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Centrus Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $420.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $104.5 $103.0 $103.0 $300.00 $206.0K 66 20 LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $90.0 $85.4 $88.03 $250.00 $96.8K 95 11 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $261.0 $256.0 $259.0 $115.00 $77.7K 21 5 LEU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $62.7 $58.7 $61.0 $300.00 $61.0K 149 10 LEU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $180.5 $176.0 $177.91 $370.00 $53.3K 3 3

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

In light of the recent options history for Centrus Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Centrus Energy

Trading volume stands at 565,793, with LEU's price down by -1.76%, positioned at $336.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Centrus Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $275.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Centrus Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.