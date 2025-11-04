AST SpaceMobile Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile.

Looking at options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) we detected 46 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $2,169,110 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $1,859,407.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $150.0 for AST SpaceMobile, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AST SpaceMobile's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AST SpaceMobile's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $8.0 $6.85 $7.46 $70.00 $1.4M 802 2.0K ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $23.5 $22.5 $23.5 $45.00 $258.5K 309 112 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.9 $18.75 $19.47 $55.00 $198.2K 27.3K 102 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $4.8 $4.05 $4.55 $75.00 $132.2K 427 3 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $64.8 $63.2 $64.8 $5.00 $116.6K 1.8K 0

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,472,356, with ASTS's price down by -4.69%, positioned at $67.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

Expert Opinions on AST SpaceMobile

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $65.97.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Underperform with a new price target of $42. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.