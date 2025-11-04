A Closer Look at American Airlines Group's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AAL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for American Airlines Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 88% bullish and 11% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,200, and 8 calls, totaling $623,650.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $15.0 for American Airlines Group, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Group options trades today is 14546.2 with a total volume of 16,985.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.24 $1.14 $1.24 $13.00 $124.0K 10.0K 1.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.96 $0.78 $0.96 $14.00 $96.1K 8.2K 1.0K AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.9 $0.78 $0.9 $14.00 $90.0K 8.2K 3.0K AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.59 $0.55 $0.59 $14.00 $88.5K 24.7K 1.5K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.29 $1.2 $1.3 $13.00 $65.0K 10.0K 1.0K

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Airlines Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of American Airlines Group

With a trading volume of 5,935,016, the price of AAL is down by -2.02%, reaching $13.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now.

What The Experts Say On American Airlines Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on American Airlines Group with a target price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Airlines Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.