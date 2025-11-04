Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRDO

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Credo Technology Group.

Looking at options history for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $179,031 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $810,052.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $200.0 for Credo Technology Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Credo Technology Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Credo Technology Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $39.9 $38.2 $39.9 $165.00 $159.6K 199 61 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $48.8 $45.5 $47.15 $150.00 $141.4K 343 30 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.3 $23.4 $25.69 $180.00 $128.4K 847 55 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $35.0 $34.1 $35.0 $165.00 $70.0K 199 21 CRDO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.8 $11.2 $11.71 $170.00 $55.0K 370 65

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Credo Technology Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Credo Technology Group

With a volume of 1,093,753, the price of CRDO is down -3.55% at $174.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Credo Technology Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $168.33.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $165. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Credo Technology Group, maintaining a target price of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Credo Technology Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.