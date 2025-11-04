What the Options Market Tells Us About AppLovin

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for AppLovin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $109,640, and 35 are calls, for a total amount of $3,433,191.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $340.0 and $1110.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $340.0 to $1110.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $30.0 $29.2 $30.0 $650.00 $546.0K 148 183 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $13.0 $12.5 $13.0 $720.00 $273.1K 45 210 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $137.0 $130.0 $130.0 $1110.00 $234.0K 89 0 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $69.0 $63.0 $66.0 $600.00 $191.4K 1.3K 29 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $118.8 $108.0 $109.9 $700.00 $180.0K 863 0

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of AppLovin

Currently trading with a volume of 480,019, the APP's price is down by -0.27%, now at $630.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $692.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $693. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $633. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $700. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on AppLovin with a target price of $745.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

