Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LQDA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Liquidia. Our analysis of options history for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $1,103,505, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,159,055.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $40.0 for Liquidia over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Liquidia's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Liquidia's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.5 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Liquidia Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LQDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.0 $7.5 $7.75 $30.00 $206.9K 76 888 LQDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.3 $7.5 $7.75 $30.00 $192.9K 76 251 LQDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.5 $30.00 $185.2K 76 2.1K LQDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.6 $2.45 $2.6 $30.00 $182.0K 11.0K 111 LQDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.2 $7.5 $7.75 $30.00 $166.6K 76 466

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Current Position of Liquidia

With a trading volume of 5,730,900, the price of LQDA is up by 1.25%, reaching $24.66.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Liquidia

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $35.0.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $35.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.