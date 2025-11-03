Smart Money Is Betting Big In TSLA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 1000 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 259 are puts, for a total amount of $20,884,440 and 741, calls, for a total amount of $58,235,143.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $910.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Tesla's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Tesla's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $910.0, over the past month.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $149.4 $148.9 $149.13 $490.00 $625.8K 241 3 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $86.5 $86.4 $86.5 $485.00 $380.6K 734 480 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $86.5 $86.4 $86.5 $485.00 $371.9K 734 530 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $12.05 $11.9 $11.9 $470.00 $357.0K 13.4K 72.2K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $351.55 $350.1 $351.55 $140.00 $351.5K 98 497

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tesla, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Tesla's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 67,550,656, the price of TSLA is up by 2.43%, reaching $467.67.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $385.2.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $350. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Freedom Capital Markets upgrades its rating to Hold with a revised price target of $406. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $350. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Melius Research has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $520.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

