HubSpot Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUBS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for HubSpot. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $1,220,118, and 2 are calls, amounting to $78,710.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $480.0 to $510.0 for HubSpot over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of HubSpot stands at 43.67, with a total volume reaching 1,515.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in HubSpot, situated within the strike price corridor from $480.0 to $510.0, throughout the last 30 days.

HubSpot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.2 $29.6 $29.6 $480.00 $515.0K 101 202 HUBS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $27.1 $25.0 $26.1 $480.00 $504.5K 101 522 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $30.1 $29.0 $29.0 $480.00 $75.4K 101 28 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $31.4 $30.4 $30.45 $480.00 $48.7K 101 256 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $66.3 $64.2 $66.3 $500.00 $46.4K 12 7

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Where Is HubSpot Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 308,354, the HUBS's price is down by -0.3%, now at $490.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for HubSpot

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $602.67.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $550. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $658. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest HubSpot options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.