Dave Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dave.

Looking at options history for Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) we detected 57 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $300,320 and 53, calls, for a total amount of $2,963,960.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $370.0 for Dave over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dave options trades today is 517.86 with a total volume of 23,197.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dave's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Dave Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $34.0 $32.0 $32.0 $220.00 $320.0K 2.9K 488 DAVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.6 $12.1 $12.1 $210.00 $96.8K 558 264 DAVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $35.8 $34.6 $34.6 $220.00 $86.5K 2.9K 252 DAVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $35.8 $34.6 $34.6 $220.00 $86.5K 2.9K 227 DAVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $35.8 $34.5 $34.5 $220.00 $86.2K 2.9K 327

About Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dave, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Dave

Currently trading with a volume of 322,605, the DAVE's price is down by -0.13%, now at $239.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dave

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $290.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barrington Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dave, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dave with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.