ARM Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ARM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for ARM Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $3,368,160, and 29 are calls, amounting to $1,198,251.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $42.5 to $270.0 for ARM Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 1858.16, with a total volume reaching 6,833.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $42.5 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $14.45 $13.9 $14.2 $170.00 $1.0M 3.2K 1.5K ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $25.6 $22.95 $24.0 $170.00 $972.0K 3 405 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.2 $14.95 $15.05 $170.00 $808.2K 3.2K 667 ARM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $15.1 $14.95 $15.1 $170.00 $186.5K 3.2K 130 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $4.8 $4.4 $4.4 $260.00 $110.0K 334 253

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Current Position of ARM Holdings

Trading volume stands at 1,260,751, with ARM's price up by 0.98%, positioned at $171.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ARM Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $187.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $171.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ARM Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.