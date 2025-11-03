Looking At QuantumScape's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on QuantumScape. Our analysis of options history for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $177,150, and 32 were calls, valued at $2,705,464.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $32.0 for QuantumScape during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in QuantumScape's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to QuantumScape's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $32.0 over the preceding 30 days.

QuantumScape Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.05 $7.0 $7.0 $10.00 $350.0K 20.5K 1.1K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $8.4 $8.3 $8.3 $25.00 $248.1K 1.4K 29 QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $9.8 $9.25 $9.25 $20.00 $212.7K 1.4K 479 QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.75 $7.0 $10.00 $175.0K 20.5K 1.1K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.1 $4.85 $4.85 $32.00 $145.5K 4.1K 606

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corp is engaged in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles and other applications. The company's solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to offer greater energy density, faster charging, and enhanced safety. Its battery cells have none of the host materials used in conventional anodes.

In light of the recent options history for QuantumScape, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of QuantumScape

With a trading volume of 33,087,460, the price of QS is down by -11.52%, reaching $16.32.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 100 days from now.

Expert Opinions on QuantumScape

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on QuantumScape with a target price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest QuantumScape options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.