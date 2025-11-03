A Closer Look at Southwest Airlines's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Southwest Airlines.

Looking at options history for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $244,975 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $161,870.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for Southwest Airlines over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Southwest Airlines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Southwest Airlines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $35.0, over the past month.

Southwest Airlines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $32.50 $109.5K 8.8K 304 LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.0 $5.4 $5.8 $27.50 $58.0K 435 153 LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.49 $1.43 $1.43 $31.00 $41.1K 2.6K 292 LUV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $10.8 $8.9 $9.85 $22.50 $39.4K 0 80 LUV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.8 $8.9 $9.43 $22.50 $37.7K 0 0

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates nearly 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In early 2026, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some rows with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process and merchandising to offer assigned seats and more fare categories, including a basic economy class that will more directly compete with other airlines' offerings and appear for the first time in travel aggregators' search results.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Southwest Airlines, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Southwest Airlines

With a trading volume of 2,960,009, the price of LUV is up by 1.29%, reaching $30.69.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Southwest Airlines

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $34.5.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Southwest Airlines, which currently sits at a price target of $33. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on Southwest Airlines, maintaining a target price of $36.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Southwest Airlines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.