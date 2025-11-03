10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $53.00 $47.0K 37.9K 5.4K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $70.00 $34.5K 12.5K 1.5K MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $590.00 $55.0K 2.6K 915 DAVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $220.00 $46.9K 2.9K 688 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $102.00 $49.1K 820 496 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $100.0K 15.4K 307 KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $65.00 $58.3K 0 153 GGAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $32.00 $86.4K 71 37 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $42.0K 860 21 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $372.50 $37.8K 41 15

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 37977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 12556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $4590.0 per contract. There were 2672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAVE (NASDAQ:DAVE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $3910.0 per contract. There were 2960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $3450.0 per contract. There were 15414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR (NYSE:KKR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 809 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GGAL (NASDAQ:GGAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.4K, with a price of $2880.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $4200.0 per contract. There were 860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $372.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $4205.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

