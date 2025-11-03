10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $210.00 $32.6K 104.7K 133.8K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $60.00 $86.4K 5.5K 16.4K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $70.00 $175.0K 6.7K 7.6K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $260.00 $75.8K 7.7K 7.2K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $12.50 $48.0K 0 5.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $270.00 $122.6K 4.3K 4.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $280.00 $168.7K 41.4K 3.6K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $240.00 $161.6K 175 1.9K ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $250.00 $32.6K 11.0K 1.3K HPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $29.6K 816 1.0K

Explanation

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $437.0 per contract. There were 104735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.4K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 5538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 6767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 7720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 641 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 191 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.6K, with a price of $642.0 per contract. There were 4376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.7K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 41468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.6K, with a price of $2525.0 per contract. There were 175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $727.0 per contract. There were 11054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE (NYSE:HPE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 438 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

