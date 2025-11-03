Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PFE

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pfizer. Our analysis of options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $361,700, and 10 were calls, valued at $382,255.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $26.5 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $26.5 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.64 $0.56 $0.63 $24.00 $189.0K 31.2K 3.6K PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $14.0 $9.0 $11.47 $13.00 $63.0K 603 50 PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $14.0 $9.0 $11.5 $13.00 $57.5K 603 0 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.29 $0.26 $0.28 $25.50 $56.0K 7.1K 165 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $2.35 $1.96 $1.96 $26.00 $52.1K 499 267

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of roughly $60 billion. While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing 40% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Pfizer

Trading volume stands at 40,567,705, with PFE's price down by -0.51%, positioned at $24.52.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pfizer

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $32.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $32.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.