What the Options Market Tells Us About AbbVie

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $431,615, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $725,750.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $225.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AbbVie stands at 1766.69, with a total volume reaching 3,346.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AbbVie, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $225.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.45 $27.35 $29.34 $190.00 $233.4K 1.6K 0 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $2.69 $1.9 $2.21 $225.00 $213.2K 24 969 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $1.71 $1.42 $1.42 $212.50 $211.1K 99 1.7K ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $10.1 $10.0 $10.0 $220.00 $100.0K 1.0K 103 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.75 $3.55 $3.75 $212.50 $92.2K 267 257

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics, including Botox. The 2024 acquisitions of Cerevel (neuroscience) and ImmunoGen (oncology) help supplement AbbVie's portfolio.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AbbVie, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,126,342, the ABBV's price is down by -0.98%, now at $215.9.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 88 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AbbVie

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $259.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on AbbVie, maintaining a target price of $284. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on AbbVie with a target price of $242. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

