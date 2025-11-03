Duolingo's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DUOL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Duolingo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $193,540, and 7 are calls, amounting to $260,562.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $350.0 for Duolingo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Duolingo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Duolingo's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Duolingo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $50.8 $48.6 $50.25 $300.00 $100.5K 207 25 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $64.8 $63.7 $63.7 $210.00 $63.7K 1 10 DUOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $53.0 $49.6 $52.0 $310.00 $52.0K 21 10 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $20.0 $18.8 $20.0 $280.00 $50.0K 266 25 DUOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $102.6 $100.6 $102.6 $350.00 $41.0K 20 4

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Duolingo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Duolingo

Currently trading with a volume of 427,647, the DUOL's price is down by -3.01%, now at $262.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Duolingo

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $457.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Duolingo with a target price of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Duolingo, targeting a price of $465.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Duolingo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.