A Closer Look at TransMedics Group's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TMDX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for TransMedics Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $106,250, and 8 calls, totaling $322,421.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $170.0 for TransMedics Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TransMedics Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TransMedics Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

TransMedics Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $44.6 $41.1 $42.5 $170.00 $106.2K 25 25 TMDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.3 $1.3 $1.3 $145.00 $66.7K 818 638 TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $5.6 $6.43 $150.00 $53.5K 342 100 TMDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $32.0 $31.0 $31.0 $140.00 $43.4K 186 17 TMDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.0 $3.5 $4.2 $130.00 $42.0K 852 111

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding TransMedics Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of TransMedics Group

Currently trading with a volume of 597,249, the TMDX's price is down by -9.24%, now at $119.39.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 115 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for TransMedics Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $144.4.

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on TransMedics Group, maintaining a target price of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for TransMedics Group, targeting a price of $140. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Needham upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $148. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TransMedics Group, which currently sits at a price target of $147.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.