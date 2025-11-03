Chipotle Mexican Grill Unusual Options Activity For November 03

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $3,784,384 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $440,032.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $60.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $29.35 $25.95 $28.0 $60.00 $1.7M 1.2K 602 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $29.35 $28.0 $28.0 $60.00 $1.4M 1.2K 602 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $28.5 $27.05 $28.05 $60.00 $280.5K 1.2K 100 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.42 $2.41 $2.42 $35.00 $74.5K 2.1K 340 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $23.45 $22.95 $23.2 $55.00 $69.6K 481 30

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

In light of the recent options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Trading volume stands at 7,911,515, with CMG's price up by 0.27%, positioned at $31.77.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 92 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $43.0.

* An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $40. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $38. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $52. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.