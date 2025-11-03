Behind the Scenes of Astera Labs's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ALAB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 options trades for Astera Labs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 24% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $63,000, and 36 calls, totaling $5,090,026.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $300.0 for Astera Labs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.0 $56.9 $56.9 $150.00 $569.0K 1.2K 503 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.0 $56.3 $56.3 $150.00 $563.0K 1.2K 3 ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $57.0 $55.5 $56.29 $150.00 $562.6K 1.2K 763 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $56.9 $54.0 $56.03 $150.00 $559.4K 1.2K 303 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $56.9 $54.0 $55.45 $150.00 $554.5K 1.2K 203

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Astera Labs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Astera Labs

Trading volume stands at 1,085,718, with ALAB's price up by 4.34%, positioned at $194.78.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $170.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Astera Labs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.