Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in uniQure

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on uniQure.

Looking at options history for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) we detected 53 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,759,721 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $3,331,788.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $100.0 for uniQure over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for uniQure's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across uniQure's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

uniQure Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QURE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $7.7 $6.8 $7.7 $40.00 $764.2K 70 2.0K QURE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.7 $32.5 $32.5 $60.00 $650.0K 307 200 QURE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $6.4 $3.8 $5.9 $45.00 $365.8K 34 945 QURE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.0 $14.0 $15.0 $40.00 $240.0K 1.6K 6 QURE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.8 $16.8 $19.0 $10.00 $190.0K 819 216

About uniQure

uniQure NV is a gene therapy company. It develops treatments and platforms for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its products and services are focused on hemophilia, Huntington's disease, and cardiovascular diseases. The company is focused on the development of the pipeline of gene therapies with the collaboration of Bristol Myers Squibb for cardiovascular diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding uniQure, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of uniQure

With a volume of 8,655,320, the price of QURE is down -58.77% at $27.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Expert Opinions on uniQure

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.0.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on uniQure, maintaining a target price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.