Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in NVIDIA

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 229 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,129,598, and 206 are calls, for a total amount of $20,216,277.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $255.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $255.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.9 $8.85 $8.85 $220.00 $1.7M 53.0K 7.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $29.0 $28.95 $29.0 $250.00 $901.9K 21.5K 814 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $9.45 $9.4 $9.4 $200.00 $837.5K 35.7K 9.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $210.00 $672.9K 104.7K 59.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $5.65 $5.6 $5.63 $210.00 $588.3K 6.0K 6.1K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NVIDIA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 26,010,171, the NVDA's price is up by 2.75%, now at $208.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $255.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.