Behind the Scenes of Oracle's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 147 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 84 are puts, totaling $15,073,500, and 63 are calls, amounting to $4,098,137.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $500.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $29.45 $28.7 $29.35 $240.00 $2.9M 2.2K 1.0K ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $34.9 $34.7 $34.9 $250.00 $404.8K 178 155 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $10.25 $9.9 $10.0 $200.00 $360.0K 1.4K 969 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/17/26 $86.3 $85.35 $85.9 $330.00 $171.8K 3 20 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/21/26 $24.05 $23.4 $23.55 $220.00 $141.2K 773 61

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used by the world's largest companies for high-volume online transaction processing workloads. Besides databases, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud infrastructure that play an increasingly important role in large language model training and inferencing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 12,964,604, with ORCL's price up by 2.16%, positioned at $262.44.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 38 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $365.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $310. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Oracle with a target price of $385. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Oracle with a target price of $400. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $380.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

