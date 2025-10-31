This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alcoa

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alcoa (NYSE:AA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Alcoa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $245,292, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $33,750.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $40.0 for Alcoa, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alcoa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alcoa's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.3 $6.2 $6.3 $40.00 $63.0K 556 108 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $35.00 $47.8K 1.5K 212 AA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.25 $2.25 $40.00 $33.7K 6.6K 180 AA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $1.25 $1.17 $1.2 $37.00 $27.6K 247 598 AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.45 $3.25 $3.45 $35.00 $27.6K 1.4K 84

About Alcoa

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and manufacturing primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and the eighth-largest aluminum producer. Profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.Alcoa was the first mass producer of aluminum, launching the world-changing Hall-Heroult smelting process in the 1880s, making aluminum affordable. It listed as a public company in 1925. In 2016, Alcoa spun off its automotive and aerospace metal parts segment to focus on mining, smelting, and refining. It bought the 40% unowned balance of AWAC in mid-2024, meaning refining assets are now predominantly wholly owned, as with smelting.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alcoa, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Alcoa's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,207,930, the AA's price is up by 0.19%, now at $36.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alcoa

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $37.9.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HSBC persists with their Buy rating on Alcoa, maintaining a target price of $41. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Alcoa, maintaining a target price of $42. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Alcoa with a target price of $34. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alcoa with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.