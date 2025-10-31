Core Scientific's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CORZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 75 extraordinary options activities for Core Scientific. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $974,790, and 63 are calls, amounting to $4,839,093.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $35.0 for Core Scientific over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Core Scientific's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Core Scientific's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Core Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $18.00 $189.2K 47.2K 2.7K CORZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.6 $2.88 $3.24 $21.00 $174.7K 2.0K 1.7K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.3 $18.00 $166.8K 47.2K 1.1K CORZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.6 $2.88 $3.25 $21.00 $166.2K 2.0K 2.2K CORZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $0.36 $0.01 $0.17 $33.00 $136.0K 406 8.0K

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

Core Scientific's Current Market Status

With a volume of 14,953,503, the price of CORZ is up 6.56% at $22.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 117 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.1.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Macquarie upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $34. * An analyst from Clear Street has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $23. * In a positive move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $25. * In a positive move, an analyst from Roth Capital has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $23. * In a positive move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Core Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.