10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $352.50 $34.2K 751 5.9K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $1.00 $69.8K 43.7K 810 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $360.00 $2.0 million 9.0K 500 GPN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $75.00 $148.0K 2.2K 448 DAVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $220.00 $30.0K 3.2K 336 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $139.00 $25.4K 12 264 ETOR PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $30.00 $47.0K 439 200 FOUR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $45.00 $49.0K 0 100 FI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $75.00 $25.4K 635 72 TOST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $50.00 $34.6K 153 21

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $352.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $429.0 per contract. There were 751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 230 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $2795.0 per contract. There were 43776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 441 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $4100.0 per contract. There were 9011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPN (NYSE:GPN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAVE (NASDAQ:DAVE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $3000.0 per contract. There were 3263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 247 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETOR (NASDAQ:ETOR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FOUR (NYSE:FOUR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $2580.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FI (NYSE:FI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOST (NYSE:TOST), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 441 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.