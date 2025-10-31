10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $205.00 $30.5K 18.2K 115.7K NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.00 $34.0K 23.8K 6.9K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $45.00 $56.0K 10.9K 6.0K ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $50.00 $480.0K 102 2.1K DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $170.00 $32.3K 3.2K 1.0K APLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $33.00 $31.6K 463 796 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $165.00 $83.2K 695 792 FORD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.00 $29.2K 728 736 CFLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $23.00 $36.0K 6.7K 653 DOCN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $45.00 $45.0K 127 628

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 153 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 18276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 405 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 23811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 10906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ON (NASDAQ:ON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1920 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $480.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 3294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.2K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FORD (NASDAQ:FORD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT (NASDAQ:CFLT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 6785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

