Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BAC Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,870,649 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $914,220.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $62.5 for Bank of America over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.35 $7.1 $7.1 $60.00 $157.6K 604 1.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $0.15 $0.14 $0.13 $56.00 $140.0K 3.6K 10.1K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.35 $7.1 $7.35 $60.00 $110.2K 604 1.7K BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.35 $7.15 $7.15 $60.00 $108.0K 604 2.3K BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.35 $7.15 $7.16 $60.00 $107.3K 604 2.2K

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bank of America, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 13,054,640, with BAC's price down by -0.41%, positioned at $52.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bank of America

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $58.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Bank of America with a target price of $59. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Bank of America with a target price of $62. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Bank of America with a target price of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $57. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

