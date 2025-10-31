What the Options Market Tells Us About Western Digital

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WDC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 78 extraordinary options activities for Western Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $436,215, and 72 are calls, amounting to $4,849,080.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $200.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Western Digital's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Western Digital's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Western Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $29.1 $28.85 $28.85 $150.00 $216.3K 761 85 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $56.0 $55.55 $55.71 $100.00 $212.0K 442 130 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $18.0 $17.95 $18.0 $132.00 $178.2K 1.5K 901 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.8 $14.4 $14.42 $150.00 $144.2K 1.9K 338 WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.5 $18.45 $18.45 $150.00 $125.4K 4 79

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Western Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Western Digital's Current Market Status

With a volume of 10,025,798, the price of WDC is up 4.99% at $145.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Western Digital

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $158.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $190. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $150. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.