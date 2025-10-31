Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Monolithic Power Systems

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MPWR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Monolithic Power Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $938,920, and 9 are calls, amounting to $478,915.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $550.0 to $1440.0 for Monolithic Power Systems over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Monolithic Power Systems's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Monolithic Power Systems's significant trades, within a strike price range of $550.0 to $1440.0, over the past month.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $65.0 $62.9 $65.0 $1000.00 $260.0K 92 31 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $100.0 $94.2 $100.0 $1080.00 $150.0K 38 20 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $219.0 $208.0 $217.0 $1160.00 $130.2K 25 8 MPWR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $223.5 $210.0 $216.38 $750.00 $129.9K 21 9 MPWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.0 $6.2 $6.2 $1100.00 $83.7K 160 178

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker specializing in power management solutions. Its mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems. It serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Monolithic Power Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Monolithic Power Systems's Current Market Status

With a volume of 516,146, the price of MPWR is down -11.66% at $960.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1114.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems with a target price of $1300. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $1250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $970. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $950. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $1100.

