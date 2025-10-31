A Closer Look at Credo Technology Group's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRDO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 74 extraordinary options activities for Credo Technology Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $1,418,517, and 48 are calls, amounting to $3,854,532.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $200.0 for Credo Technology Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Credo Technology Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Credo Technology Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $4.3 $2.8 $3.5 $150.00 $350.0K 30 1.0K CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $37.3 $34.8 $36.88 $170.00 $184.4K 253 15 CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.4 $32.1 $34.17 $180.00 $170.1K 798 93 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $49.0 $46.2 $48.5 $200.00 $150.3K 118 38 CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.1 $55.6 $56.0 $150.00 $140.0K 1.3K 86

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Current Position of Credo Technology Group

With a volume of 2,517,241, the price of CRDO is up 14.54% at $190.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

Expert Opinions on Credo Technology Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $168.33.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $175. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Credo Technology Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.