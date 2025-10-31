Navitas Semiconductor Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Navitas Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $73,140, and 6 are calls, amounting to $326,570.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $35.0 for Navitas Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Navitas Semiconductor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Navitas Semiconductor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Navitas Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.9 $5.7 $5.9 $15.00 $118.0K 5.5K 246 NVTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $15.00 $61.4K 779 44 NVTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $1.4 $1.3 $1.4 $13.50 $42.0K 455 307 NVTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.5 $8.3 $8.3 $7.00 $41.5K 9.5K 60 NVTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.2 $5.9 $5.9 $10.00 $36.5K 148 63

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company operates as one reportable segment, the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits and related components for use in mobile device and other markets. Geographically, the company operates in China, Europe, United States, Rest of Asia and Others. The majority of revenue is generated from China.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Navitas Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Navitas Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 9,673,961, with NVTS's price up by 4.38%, positioned at $13.11.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Navitas Semiconductor

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Navitas Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.