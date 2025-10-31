Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MP Materials

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MP Materials (NYSE:MP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for MP Materials. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $136,468, and 5 are calls, amounting to $335,060.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $83.0 for MP Materials, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MP Materials stands at 1114.29, with a total volume reaching 880.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MP Materials, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $83.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $2.6 $2.15 $2.38 $70.00 $119.0K 965 17 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $7.7 $7.4 $7.45 $64.00 $74.5K 10 0 MP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.3 $6.7 $6.81 $65.00 $68.1K 2.4K 107 MP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $4.1 $3.8 $4.1 $65.00 $66.0K 877 283 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $5.3 $5.3 $75.00 $43.4K 2.7K 85

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MP Materials, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MP Materials's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,029,347, the price of MP is down by -0.43%, reaching $64.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About MP Materials

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $94.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on MP Materials, maintaining a target price of $112. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Market Perform, adjusting the price target to $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

