Behind the Scenes of Docusign's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DOCU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Docusign. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $63,713, and 6 are calls, amounting to $264,490.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $85.0 for Docusign over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Docusign stands at 725.25, with a total volume reaching 1,006.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Docusign, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Docusign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.55 $7.5 $7.55 $75.00 $95.8K 317 139 DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $17.0 $15.1 $17.0 $85.00 $51.0K 47 30 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $1.92 $0.93 $0.94 $72.00 $36.4K 381 33 DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.7 $8.6 $8.6 $77.50 $34.4K 478 43 DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $0.74 $0.71 $0.73 $70.00 $29.3K 408 405

About Docusign

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Docusign, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Docusign's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,876,848, with DOCU's price up by 3.83%, positioned at $71.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Docusign

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $124.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $124.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.