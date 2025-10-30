Decoding Exxon Mobil's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $147,069 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,690,745.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $135.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.6 $4.45 $4.6 $120.00 $459.5K 9.7K 1.0K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.06 $2.01 $2.04 $120.00 $408.0K 37.9K 2.2K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $2.22 $2.11 $2.11 $118.00 $127.4K 7 1.1K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.1 $21.1 $21.1 $100.00 $126.6K 2.9K 60 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.35 $5.35 $115.00 $80.2K 10.6K 0

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2024, it produced 3.0 million barrels of liquids and 8.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2024, reserves were 19.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 69% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.3 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Exxon Mobil

With a trading volume of 7,963,132, the price of XOM is up by 0.13%, reaching $116.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $138.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $156. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $128. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $126.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.