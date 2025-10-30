A Closer Look at Shift4 Payments's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FOUR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Shift4 Payments. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,760, and 9 calls, totaling $982,283.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $180.0 for Shift4 Payments, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shift4 Payments options trades today is 1298.0 with a total volume of 1,908.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shift4 Payments's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Shift4 Payments Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FOUR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.7 $2.5 $2.7 $75.00 $305.6K 4.1K 295 FOUR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $10.6 $7.7 $10.7 $85.00 $214.0K 8 200 FOUR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $10.6 $7.9 $9.7 $85.00 $193.9K 8 400 FOUR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $10.6 $8.0 $9.73 $85.00 $97.3K 8 500 FOUR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $70.00 $43.0K 445 112

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Shift4 Payments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Shift4 Payments's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,863,788, the price of FOUR is down by -1.44%, reaching $69.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Shift4 Payments

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $105.6.

* An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Shift4 Payments, which currently sits at a price target of $114. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Shift4 Payments, targeting a price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Shift4 Payments, targeting a price of $112. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $82. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Shift4 Payments, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.