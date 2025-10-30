Smart Money Is Betting Big In ENPH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,372,928, and 10 are calls, amounting to $547,698.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.5 to $125.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $24.5 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.25 $3.26 $30.00 $733.4K 7.3K 2.5K ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.29 $1.18 $1.2 $25.00 $180.0K 2.7K 1.5K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $35.00 $128.0K 989 497 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.0 $93.7 $94.87 $125.00 $94.8K 33 10 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $30.00 $82.0K 1.3K 41

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Enphase Energy

Trading volume stands at 6,792,081, with ENPH's price down by -3.45%, positioned at $30.07.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 96 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $37.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $37. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $37. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Sell rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $32. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.