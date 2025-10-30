Quanta Services's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PWR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Quanta Services. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $55,200, and 7 calls, totaling $399,000.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $480.0 for Quanta Services, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Quanta Services's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Quanta Services's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Quanta Services Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $16.3 $15.8 $15.8 $450.00 $112.1K 519 151 PWR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $33.5 $30.5 $32.75 $480.00 $65.5K 13 20 PWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $64.0 $62.0 $62.0 $400.00 $62.0K 18 0 PWR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $15.2 $12.5 $13.85 $460.00 $55.4K 335 45 PWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $47.0 $44.1 $46.0 $480.00 $55.2K 0 12

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Quanta Services, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Quanta Services

With a volume of 782,604, the price of PWR is down -1.94% at $439.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Quanta Services

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $487.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Quanta Services with a target price of $436. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Quanta Services, maintaining a target price of $517. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Quanta Services, which currently sits at a price target of $521. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Quanta Services, maintaining a target price of $475.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Quanta Services with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.