Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WING

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WING usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Wingstop. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $640,961, and 2 are calls, amounting to $119,280.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $530.0 for Wingstop over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wingstop options trades today is 64.2 with a total volume of 1,355.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wingstop's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $530.0 over the last 30 days.

Wingstop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WING PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $13.5 $12.1 $12.8 $210.00 $320.0K 229 286 WING CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $50.5 $49.8 $49.8 $250.00 $84.6K 61 23 WING PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $5.9 $7.2 $175.00 $81.3K 14 459 WING PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $5.9 $7.2 $175.00 $74.1K 14 346 WING PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $5.3 $7.1 $175.00 $71.0K 14 230

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, Wingstop is a restaurant operator specializing in indulgent bone-in and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, fries, and, recently, chicken sandwiches. The firm's footprint has grown quickly since its inception, expanding to 2,818 global stores at the end of the second quarter of 2025. With a 98% franchised model, Wingstop generates the lion's share of its revenue from franchise royalties and advertising fees, with the remainder derived from a small footprint of company-owned stores.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wingstop, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Wingstop's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,336,386, the WING's price is down by -7.32%, now at $224.81.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Wingstop

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $338.0.

* An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $375. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wingstop, which currently sits at a price target of $330. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $315. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $320. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $350.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.