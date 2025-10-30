Cloudflare's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $173,947, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $2,698,788.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $320.0 for Cloudflare over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.45 $28.6 $29.0 $220.00 $733.7K 2.1K 766 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $59.2 $57.0 $58.6 $230.00 $234.4K 89 43 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.0 $8.55 $8.77 $250.00 $227.2K 408 296 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.05 $5.95 $6.16 $260.00 $172.4K 841 364 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.55 $41.75 $42.05 $200.00 $151.3K 1.0K 44

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

In light of the recent options history for Cloudflare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cloudflare

Trading volume stands at 1,862,566, with NET's price down by -0.37%, positioned at $226.55.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cloudflare

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $240.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, maintaining a target price of $240.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cloudflare with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.