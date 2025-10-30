Decoding ARM Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,017,218 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $849,125.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $250.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ARM Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ARM Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $11.95 $10.95 $11.1 $145.00 $444.0K 1.0K 400 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.6 $11.45 $11.6 $180.00 $232.0K 3.4K 230 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.8 $7.75 $7.75 $130.00 $165.8K 2.2K 3 ARM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $11.15 $10.6 $10.84 $180.00 $108.4K 3.4K 358 ARM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $46.55 $43.5 $45.03 $180.00 $90.0K 604 0

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ARM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ARM Holdings

With a volume of 1,316,481, the price of ARM is down -2.44% at $166.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $187.0.

