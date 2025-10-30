Smart Money Is Betting Big In UNH Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) we detected 74 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $935,374 and 59, calls, for a total amount of $4,345,391.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $650.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UnitedHealth Group stands at 3425.31, with a total volume reaching 18,352.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UnitedHealth Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $175.0 to $650.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $34.8 $33.0 $33.0 $520.00 $330.0K 2.6K 408 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $19.85 $18.6 $19.23 $365.00 $282.6K 2.2K 237 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $58.0 $56.5 $57.7 $350.00 $138.4K 14.3K 224 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $153.5 $146.0 $152.34 $480.00 $106.6K 8 0 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $146.95 $144.2 $144.2 $210.00 $100.9K 277 467

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,683,428, with UNH's price down by -2.8%, positioned at $345.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $420.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $430. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $425. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $409. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $430. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $406.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

