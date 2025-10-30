Newmont Unusual Options Activity For October 30

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Newmont. Our analysis of options history for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $190,030, and 9 were calls, valued at $2,227,755.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $95.0 for Newmont, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 5748.09 with a total volume of 2,191.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.45 $22.65 $24.65 $65.00 $1.2M 21.2K 516 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.8 $16.5 $16.71 $80.00 $334.2K 4.1K 251 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.25 $35.45 $37.25 $45.00 $279.3K 6.0K 75 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.5 $14.05 $14.1 $70.00 $141.0K 6.1K 125 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.45 $17.0 $17.0 $80.00 $85.0K 4.1K 51

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Newmont, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Newmont

With a trading volume of 3,484,414, the price of NEM is up by 2.77%, reaching $81.88.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 112 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Newmont

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.1.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Newmont, targeting a price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Newmont with a target price of $105. * An analyst from Scotiabank has elevated its stance to Sector Outperform, setting a new price target at $114. * In a positive move, an analyst from CIBC has upgraded their rating to Outperformer and adjusted the price target to $112. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Newmont, targeting a price of $104.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

