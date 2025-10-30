Smart Money Is Betting Big In SOFI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for SoFi Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $172,665, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,706,761.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $40.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.5 $6.3 $6.43 $32.00 $192.9K 36.9K 1.9K SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $2.82 $2.32 $2.59 $40.00 $181.3K 22.9K 702 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.6 $17.4 $17.59 $15.00 $175.9K 29.6K 136 SOFI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $2.02 $1.88 $2.02 $25.00 $131.3K 1.5K 3 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.3 $6.05 $6.3 $32.00 $126.0K 36.9K 388

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

SoFi Technologies's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 24,175,485, the price of SOFI is down by -3.27%, reaching $29.89.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 88 days from now.

Expert Opinions on SoFi Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $28. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $36. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $24. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Underperform rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.