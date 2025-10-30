ASML Holding Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,349,250, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $1,623,822.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $670.0 to $1300.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ASML Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ASML Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $670.0 to $1300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $70.9 $67.6 $69.2 $800.00 $975.7K 199 142 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $13.5 $13.1 $13.5 $1000.00 $405.0K 500 427 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $86.0 $84.8 $85.3 $1140.00 $179.1K 124 21 ASML PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $88.4 $80.3 $85.1 $1120.00 $170.2K 7 20 ASML PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $13.1 $13.1 $13.1 $1000.00 $163.7K 500 126

About ASML Holding

ASML is the market leader in lithography systems for manufacturing semiconductors. Lithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. Lithography allows chipmakers to increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's largest clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 372,007, the ASML's price is up by 0.48%, now at $1075.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1155.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1175. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1140. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1150.

