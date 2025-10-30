A Closer Look at Strategy's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Strategy.

Looking at options history for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $4,444,089 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,551,965.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $430.0 for Strategy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Strategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Strategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

Strategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $121.75 $120.7 $121.75 $350.00 $1.2M 478 200 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $121.45 $119.75 $121.45 $350.00 $1.2M 478 0 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $116.6 $115.55 $116.6 $340.00 $1.1M 183 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $53.0 $51.3 $52.95 $270.00 $529.5K 52 100 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $6.75 $6.45 $6.75 $255.00 $297.6K 943 451

About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Current Position of Strategy

Trading volume stands at 1,574,752, with MSTR's price down by -1.91%, positioned at $270.11.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Strategy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $479.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from China Renaissance downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $473. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $485.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

